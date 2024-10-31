Call to avail ONDC services to boost local products

Eluru : District collector K Vetri Selvi has directed the concerned authorities to implement a special action plan to make available Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) services to promote local products and producers. The District Industries and Exports Promotion Committee meeting was held under her chairmanship here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, she said that agriculture, horticulture, DRDA, ITDA and other departments should identify those who are eligible to put a product for sale on the ONDC platform in the district.

Horticultural Department DD and LDMs should play a major role in setting up food processing units under MSME and bringing those products to the ONDC platform. DRDA and MEPMA officials should take steps to sell jute bags, pickles etc., prepared by women of self-help groups in the district through this system for their economic empowerment.

ONDC is a platform for small traders and producers in remote areas. ONDC will play a key role in bringing this policy closer to consumers. In Eluru, which has become a nickname for the carpet sector, steps should be taken to provide them with a special brand and bring them in the ONDC network. Steps should be taken to market 10 types of tribal products along with products made with amazing skill and creation from bamboo in the ITDA area of the district. Special awareness programmes should be organised for the concerned producers and women on all matters related to this. They should create a special video to promote Open Network for Digital Commerce (My Stores) products. They should take steps for an action plan related to this within 10 days.

Out of 110 industries in the district, 70 industries have acted so far to set up child care and feeding rooms. The Collector has directed the concerned officials to ensure the remaining industries also complete the process quickly.

Industries Department GM E Pratap, Irrigation SE CH Devprakash, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, LDM D Neeladri, Transco SE P Salmon Raju, Agriculture JD Habib Bhasha, Horticulture DD Rahman, APIIC ZM K Babji, Social Welfare JD Jayaprakash, Deputy Inspector of Factories R Trinadha Rao, Pollution Control Board EE Venkateswara Rao, Groundwater DD Vijay Kumar, Fisheries Department JD Nagalingachari, and others participated.