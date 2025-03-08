Live
Just In
Call to expand use of generic medicines
Srikakulam: Usage of generic medicine needs to increase among people in the district and its promotion on a massive scale is required to avoid complications and save poor patients, officials concerned explained.
An awareness event was jointly organised by Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and Pharmaceutical Medical Devices Bureau of India at Srikakulam on Friday. On the occasion, district medical and health officer T Bala Murali Krishna explained that as all medical and surgical items will be available at cheaper prices with standard quality at generic outlets, one can use them without any doubts.
He elaborated that the government is committed to promote more medical and surgical shops under the Pradhana Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana scheme. IRCS district chairman P Jaganmohan Rao explained that only seven generic medical centres are running in the district since 2008 and stressed on the need to increase their number.