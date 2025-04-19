Call to keep 100-yr traffic needs in mind during construction

Guntur: Better Sankar Vilas Flyover Sadhana JAC demanded the government to construct the flyover to solve traffic problems of the next 100 years.

The JAC conducted a roundtable at a hotel here on Friday in which leaders of YSRCP, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPM, and BSP participated.

Addressing the meeting, former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said the flyover which was approved by the government will not solve the traffic problems of the people. He said if the flyover is constructed as per this design, traffic problems will increase.

Former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao extended support to the JAC proposal to construct the flyover from Hindu College to Lodge Centre on Single Pillar. He stressed on the need to construct a RUB first. Former MLA Mastan Vali said he is not against the construction of a flyover.

CPM Guntur city secretary Nalini Kanth, CPI district secretary K Malyadri, BSP leader CH Vasu, YSRCP leader Noori Fathima, CITU leader Mutyala Rao were present.