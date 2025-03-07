Call to make JSP Formation Day big success

Devanakonda (Kurnool district): Jana Sena Party Kurnool parliamentary constituency coordinator Chinta Suresh Babu urged party cadre to participate in large numbers to make party formation day meeting a grand success.

A preparatory meeting was held on Thursday in Devanakonda mandal under the leadership of Alur constituency in-charge Ternekal Venkappa. The meeting focused on mobilising party members for the upcoming Party Formation Day meeting scheduled on March 14 in Pithapuram.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Babu emphasised the significance of this public meeting as it marks the first major gathering after JSP’s rise to power. He called upon Jana Sainiks and Veera Mahilas to attend in large numbers with great enthusiasm.

Leaders and activists from six mandals of Alur constituency participated in the discussions. Responding to the call given by party chief and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan, party members pledged to ensure a strong presence from the constituency at Pithapuram event.

State Valmiki/Boya Welfare Development Corporation Director Manjunath, Kuruba Welfare Development Corporation Director Uday Kumar, JSP district leader PBV Subbaiah, Rayalaseema zone-2 programme execution committee member Boya Govind, and several key constituency leaders and activists.