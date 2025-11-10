Call to make Nov 12 protests a mass movement

Guntur: YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has urged party leaders and cadre to make the November 12 constituency-level rallies against the privatisation of medical colleges a mass public movement.

He accused the coalition government of weakening the healthcare system and called for amplifying people’s growing discontent.

During a teleconference with CEC, SEC members, and party functionaries on Sunday, Sajjala stressed the importance of involving caste groups, trade unions, voluntary organisations, and like-minded sections to strengthen the agitation and attract national attention.

He also directed leaders to complete grassroots-level party committees and digitise organisational data, aiming to build a 13-lakh-strong organisational network for future programmes.

YSRCP central office In-charge Lella Appi Reddy appealed to all leaders to ensure that the rallies on November 12 strongly reflect public sentiment and demonstrate the party’s unity and strength against the government’s policies.