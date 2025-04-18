Career orientation session held at SITAM

Vizianagaram: SITAM College’s Department of Management Studies organised a career orientation course aimed at inspiring students and guiding them toward a better future.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr S Rajani, the former Director of Gayatri Vidya Parishad, emphasised that in a world where industries are evolving rapidly, academic degrees should be supplemented with certifications that demonstrate real-world competencies. “Certifications are not just add-ons; they are catalysts that showcase your initiative, specialisation, and readiness to face challenges in the professional world,” she remarked. She encouraged students to explore certifications in areas such as digital marketing, financial analysis, project management, and data analytics, depending on their interests.

Dr M Sashibhushana Rao, Director of SITAM, stated that certifications empower students with practical tools and industry insights, helping them become confident, job-ready professionals. “To thrive in a results-driven world, certifications are no longer optional — they are essential,” he said.

Dr DV Ramamurthy, Principal of SITAM, added that certifications enhance employability and provide students with a distinct competitive edge.

Dr S Varoodhini, Head of the Department of Management Studies, highlighted how certification programs bridge the gap between theory and practice.

The session saw enthusiastic participation from both faculty and students. Students expressed that the session provided them with clear direction and practical insights into how certifications can open doors to new opportunities.