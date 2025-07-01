CBCNC vows to protect properties

Vijayawada: Convention of Baptist Churches of Northern Circars (CBCNC) member M Augustine said here on Monday that the organisation will protect its properties under all circumstances.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Vijayawada to attend the High Court-related matters, he expressed concern over illegal activities involving CBCNC assets.

He stated that some people, who are not connected to CBCNC, are secretly trying to sell its valuable properties. He confirmed that certain illegal transactions have already taken place, and legal action has been initiated.

“No individual has personal rights over CBCNC properties. These assets are meant to serve the public,” Augustine said. He added that the Kakinada district registrar has already confirmed that the registrations happening in these cases are not legally valid. “We have also informed the High Court. While we respect the law, we will not tolerate fraud,” he emphasised.

Augustine warned the public not to fall for false promises made by fraudsters. “Some people make ridiculous claims, even saying they would sell the Charminar if given a chance. Don’t believe such people,” he said.

He reminded everyone of the important work CBCNC has done in education and healthcare, and said that public service remains the organisation’s core goal. “We will continue our mission and serve society,” he assured.

Finally, he appealed to the public: “If anyone spreads false information or tries to sell CBCNC property, please report it to local authorities immediately. These properties are meant for human service. It is everyone’s responsibility to protect them.”