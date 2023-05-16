CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday once again served notices to Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in YS Viveka's murder case to attend the inquiry on May 19 on the request of the latter.



Avinash Reddy who was supposed to attend the CBI investigation today has sought four days time stating that he was engaged in the scheduled works. With this, CBI has given a notice to come for investigation on May 19.



The CBI on Monday issued notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend the inquiry today to question him on the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder. It is known that CBI has already questioned YS Avinash Reddy in the case twice.