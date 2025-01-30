Celebrating resilience of persons with disabilities

Visakhapatnam : Bringing together experts in rehabilitation and paralympic athletes, the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) is set to host two events – ‘OPAI MIDCON 2025’ and a Wheelchair Basketball Championship on February 1-2.

Organised in collaboration with the Orthotics and Prosthetics Association of India (OPAI) and the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI), the events aim to advance assistive technology, foster inclusivity and celebrate the resilience of persons with disabilities. The tournament will highlight the skill and determination of athletes with disabilities, promoting adaptive sports in India.

The 28th conference of the Orthotics & Prosthetics Association of India (OPAI MIDCON 2025) will convene over 600 professionals, researchers and students to discuss advancements in orthotics, prosthetics and rehabilitation. With 93 scientific paper presentations, 79 poster presentations and an exhibition featuring 34 stalls, the conference at India Expo City, AMTZ, will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration.

In a celebration of inclusivity, AMTZ is hosting another paralympic sport ‘Wheelchair Basketball Championship’, featuring teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

MD and Founder CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma emphasised the event’s impact, stating, “OPAI MIDCON 2025 is a landmark initiative that aligns with AMTZ’s vision of fostering innovation in medical technology and rehabilitation. By bringing together experts from across the country, we aim to drive advancements that enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities.”

Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) promotes wheelchair basketball nationwide, supporting grassroots players and collaborating with the government to develop a strong athlete contingent. WBFI officials, including secretary-general Louis George Meprath and para-athletes, were present at the conference.