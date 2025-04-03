Centre agrees to solve problems in AIIMS

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and requested to sanction 1054 posts to AIIMS, Mangalagiri to increase efficiency and to render better services to the patients. He requested to extend the Centre’s cooperation to improve infrastructure. He urged her to take steps to bring 960 beds in the AIIMS into use. Niramala Sitharaman responded positively. The Centre will sanction 105 faculty posts, junior resident posts, nursing cadre posts and non-nursing cadre posts and senior assistant posts.

Dr Pemmasani Chandraskhear informed the Centre will bear another Rs 250 crore for rendering services in the AIIMS.

He conducted a review meeting at the AIIMS on February 28 and promised to develop the AIIMS.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar meeting Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman in Delhi on Tuesday