Centre committed to establish Visakhapatnam Railway Zone: Union Railway Minister

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw once again made it clear that the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the railway zone guarantee to Visakhapatnam.

He responded to the questions asked by the media on Wednesday, saying that some newspapers were carrying articles that that the establishment of railway zone for Visakhapatnam was cancelled.

The union minister said not to believe any rumours about the establishment of Visakhapatnam Railway Zone as they are committed to establish it at any cost.

He said that the work related to the establishment of the zone is going on at brisk pace. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made it clear that the land acquisition is completed and the land is also available for the construction.