Chandrababu briefs media at TDP membership drive, says will conduct training to activists

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), National President and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched a party membership registration program here, reinforcing the party's commitment to nurturing future leaders within its ranks. Addressing supporters, Naidu declared, “The TDP is the political university of Andhra Pradesh,” emphasizing the party's role in shaping many of the current political figures in the region.

During his speech, Naidu highlighted the ongoing efforts to conduct training programs for party activists, stating, “We are working tirelessly to transform activists into leaders.” He underscored TDP's dedication to the welfare of its members, noting the unfortunate incidents where activists have suffered or lost their lives under various circumstances. “We stand in solidarity with their families during these trying times," he added.

Reflecting on his political journey, Naidu remarked, “I am the Chief Minister of 1995, but not of 2014,” signaling a renewed resolve to redefine political governance in the state. He asserted that the current political administration will not overlook any misconduct masked by political motives. Addressing the discontent within the party cadre, he reassured members, “I understand the criticism coming from the grassroots; rebel anywhere in the state, I will stand with you.”