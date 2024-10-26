Live
- Rahul leads cake-cutting celebration for Kharge as latter completes 2 years as Cong President
- Bharat AI mission advancing with strong ties among industry, government: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Pink Walk for breast Cancer awareness launched
- Attack on Kejriwal was orchestrated by BJP workers: Gopal Rai
- South Korean President calls for measures to protect citizens amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict
- Post cyclone, Balasore hit by flash flood
- 20.74 lakh new workers enrolled in ESIC scheme in August, marking a 6.8 pc growth
- India's development incomplete without tribal community’s involvement: Prez Murmu
- Shaheen, Vaughan laud Pakistan for Test series win over England
- Over 1.3 million affected by flooding in South Sudan: UN
Just In
Chandrababu briefs media at TDP membership drive, says will conduct training to activists
Telugu Desam Party (TDP), National President and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched a party membership registration program here, reinforcing the party's commitment to nurturing future leaders within its ranks
Telugu Desam Party (TDP), National President and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched a party membership registration program here, reinforcing the party's commitment to nurturing future leaders within its ranks. Addressing supporters, Naidu declared, “The TDP is the political university of Andhra Pradesh,” emphasizing the party's role in shaping many of the current political figures in the region.
During his speech, Naidu highlighted the ongoing efforts to conduct training programs for party activists, stating, “We are working tirelessly to transform activists into leaders.” He underscored TDP's dedication to the welfare of its members, noting the unfortunate incidents where activists have suffered or lost their lives under various circumstances. “We stand in solidarity with their families during these trying times," he added.
Reflecting on his political journey, Naidu remarked, “I am the Chief Minister of 1995, but not of 2014,” signaling a renewed resolve to redefine political governance in the state. He asserted that the current political administration will not overlook any misconduct masked by political motives. Addressing the discontent within the party cadre, he reassured members, “I understand the criticism coming from the grassroots; rebel anywhere in the state, I will stand with you.”