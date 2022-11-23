Chandrababu invited for a meeting with Modi to discuss on G-20 nations meetings

TDP leader Chandrababu has received an invitation from the Centre to attend a meeting of presidents of political parties in the country chaired by Prime Minister Modi to discuss on G 20 nations meetings. India will chair the G-20 meetings from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. Prime Minister Modi will discuss with the presidents of the political parties on the meetings of the G-20 partner countries to be held in India and take the advises.



The meeting will be held on December 5 at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 5 pm. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi sent an invitation to Chandrababu to attend this meeting. Also, Prahlad Joshi explained the priority of the meeting to the TDP leader over the phone and asked him to attend. On the invitation of the central government, TDP chief Chandrababu will go to Delhi on December 5. He will attend this meeting chaired by Modi. The invitation of Chandrababu by the Center is once again creating interest in the Telugu states.



The Center also invited Chandrababu to the recently held Azadi ja Amrit Mahotsav meeting. After the 2019 elections, there has been political interest in the meeting of the two. What topics were discussed has become a topic of discussion in the political circles.