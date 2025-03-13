Chandrababu Naidu Highlights TDP's Reforms in Andhra Pradesh's Power Sector

In a recent debate on the energy sector in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the transformational reforms introduced by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the power sector, tracing their origins back to 1988.

Naidu stated that the TDP government was a pioneer in restructuring the electricity framework of the state by dividing it into three essential components: distribution, generation, and transmission. He noted that these reforms also included the implementation of energy auditing, which ultimately positioned Andhra Pradesh as the only state in India without electricity shortages.

Reflecting on the achievements of his administration, Naidu expressed pride in the benefits that farmers have experienced since the introduction of slab rates, eliminating the previous system where they were charged per unit for agricultural power usage. “In 2014, we faced a daunting task with a shortage of 22.5 million units of electricity. With the support of the central government, we addressed this challenge head-on, and by December 2014, we eliminated electricity shortages entirely. By January 2018, Andhra Pradesh became a state with a surplus of electricity,” he declared.

Naidu further stated that his government now provides farmers with nine hours of electricity, a stark contrast to the 10 to 15 hours of power cuts experienced when he first assumed the role of Chief Minister in 1995. “I envisioned an efficient administration and proceeded with comprehensive plans to achieve it,” Naidu explained, highlighting the introduction of spot billing for accurate meter readings.