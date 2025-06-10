Chandrababu orders strict action in Anantapur gang rape case, urges police to act stern

Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has directed top police officials to create an environment where people are afraid to harm girls. He expressed serious concern over the gang rape of an eighth-grade girl in Ramagiri mandal, under Raptadu constituency. The CM ordered immediate arrest of the accused and strict action.

He held a review with senior officials, emphasising the need for swift investigation into the murder of another girl and the gang rape case. Naidu assured police full freedom to act and instructed that evidence collection be thorough to ensure convictions within a set timeframe.

The incident involved a Dalit girl, victimised over two years, with six suspects arrested and seven others at large. The victims have been hospitalised for medical examination and provided security. The police are committed to arresting all culprits.