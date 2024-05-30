  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan meet scheduled on May 31st

Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan meet scheduled on May 31st
x
Highlights

On the 31st of this month, leaders from both the parties are scheduled to review the outcomes of recent polling. On this day, leaders from the BJP are...

On the 31st of this month, leaders from both the parties are scheduled to review the outcomes of recent polling. On this day, leaders from the BJP are also expected to meet Chandrababu Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu, who concluded his foreign tour, arrived in Hyderabad. Tonight, Chandrababu is expected to travel to Amaravati.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X