Live
- Bhatti Vikramarka holds Rythu Bharosa conference in Warangal, says farmers opinion will be considered
- Parliamentary elections get underway in Syria
- Doctors suffering burnout need compassion, not blaming
- Oli thanks PM Modi, vows to take India-Nepal ties to new heights
- OnePlus Launch Event: Livestream Details, Specifications and More
- South Korea discusses ways to bolster bilateral ties with New Zealand
- Samyuktha Menon goes bold maintaining artistic integrity
- Stock markets continue upward trajectory, Nifty touches fresh all-time high
- Prabhas expresses gratitude for ‘Kalki’success, promises bigger sequel
- Singapore and Thailand conclude joint naval exercise
Just In
Chandrababu releases white paper on natural resources, alleges of exploitation
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused exploitation natural resources over the past five years.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused exploitation natural resources over the past five years. He claims that forests were destroyed by the previous government and has released a white paper in the Secretariat detailing the exploitation of natural resources.
According to Chandrababu, lands and minerals were looted and alleged that there were land grabs in Visakhapatnam, Ongole, and Chittoor, under the guise of house construction.
Chandrababu expressed his outrage at the exploitation of natural resources, stating that a new system has been put in place to prevent such actions. Naidu also found fault with Land Titling Act.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS