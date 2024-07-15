  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu releases white paper on natural resources, alleges of exploitation

Chandrababu releases white paper on natural resources, alleges of exploitation
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused exploitation natural resources over the past five years.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused exploitation natural resources over the past five years. He claims that forests were destroyed by the previous government and has released a white paper in the Secretariat detailing the exploitation of natural resources.

According to Chandrababu, lands and minerals were looted and alleged that there were land grabs in Visakhapatnam, Ongole, and Chittoor, under the guise of house construction.

Chandrababu expressed his outrage at the exploitation of natural resources, stating that a new system has been put in place to prevent such actions. Naidu also found fault with Land Titling Act.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X