Chandrababu releases white paper on natural resources, alleges of exploitation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has accused exploitation natural resources over the past five years. He claims that forests were destroyed by the previous government and has released a white paper in the Secretariat detailing the exploitation of natural resources.

According to Chandrababu, lands and minerals were looted and alleged that there were land grabs in Visakhapatnam, Ongole, and Chittoor, under the guise of house construction.

Chandrababu expressed his outrage at the exploitation of natural resources, stating that a new system has been put in place to prevent such actions. Naidu also found fault with Land Titling Act.