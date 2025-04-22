Chandrababu returns to Delhi after foreign tour, to meet union ministers today

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Delhi early on Monday morning after completing a foreign tour. He landed at the airport shortly after midnight and then proceeded to his official residence at 1 Janpath, where he spent the night.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to engage with several Union ministers. His meetings include Union Minister for Water Resources, CR Patil, at 10:30 am, followed by Union Minister of State for Law, Arjun Ram Meghwal, at 11:30 am, and finally, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, at 2 pm.

Upon his arrival at the Delhi airport, Naidu, accompanied by Minister Nara Lokesh, received a warm welcome. The reception was attended by Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, TDP Parliamentary Leader Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, and MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu. Additionally, Appalanaidu and his wife, Prabha Naidu, visited the Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Arasavelli to offer their prayers.