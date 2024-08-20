Live
Chandrababu Reviews Panchayati Raj dept. Pawan briefs on various issues
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu evaluated the progress of the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department at a review merting with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and senior departmental officers in attendance.
During the meeting, Pawan briefed Naidu that the budget allocated for the Independence and Republic Day celebrations at the Gram Panchayat level has been raised to a range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. The Rural Development Department announced that a special mobile application is currently under development to enhance sanitation management in rural areas.
Furthermore, CM Chandrababu shared that the previous provision disqualifying candidates with more than two children from contesting local body elections has been abolished. He confirmed that an amendment bill has received cabinet approval.
The discussion also included plans to increase the honorarium for representatives of local organizations, with the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department bringing forth proposals to the government for consideration.