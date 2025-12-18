Change in MGNREGA name opposed

Rajamahendravaram: Agricultural workers under the banner of the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Labour Union staged a protest in Kothamuru village of Rajahmundry Rural mandal in East Godavari district, opposing the proposed change in the name of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The protest was organised against the central government’s move to scrap the existing MGNREGA Act and introduce a new bill in its place. Addressing the gathering, the union's state vice-president Tatipaka Madhu alleged that those responsible for killing Mahatma Gandhi are now in power and claimed that the BJP has no regard for Gandhi’s name, which is why it wants to change the scheme’s title.

He said people have clearly understood why the existing MGNREGA is being removed and for what purpose the new bill is being brought. He alleged that through the new bill, the number of working days for labourers is being reduced. Madhu said that earlier the Centre bore about 90 per cent of the scheme’s expenditure, but is now shifting nearly 40 percent of the burden onto the states, weakening the programme. He warned that handing over the scheme entirely to the states could eventually lead to its closure. Madhu alleged that the Centre’s intention appears to be to shut down a scheme that has been benefiting rural people. Union leaders M Raghavamma, Shekhar, Tulasi Bapanamma and others took part in the protest.