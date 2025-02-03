Chaos prevails as man crashes into Mudragada’s house with tractor

Rajamahendravaram: A shocking incident occurred on Sunday morning at the residence of former minister Mudragada Padmanabha Reddy at Kirlamapudi in Kakinada district.

A man identified as Ganishetti Gangadhar stormed into the premises with a tractor, ramming into flex boards, banners and signboards before causing damage to Mudragada’s car parked on the ramp.

Alerted by the loud noise, Mudragada and his followers rushed outside. Upon seeing them, Gangadhar attempted to escape with the tractor but was overpowered by Mu-dragada’s supporters, who restrained him before handing him over to the police. The accused was then shifted to Kakinada Government Hospital.

Gangadhar is reportedly a resident of Jagapathi Nagaram village near Kirlamapudi. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and police are investigating whether it was politically motivated or a personal dispute. Jaggam-peta CI YRK Srinivas and SI G Satish inspected the scene.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the dis-trict, with speculation about possible political

connections. In the 2024 general elections, Mudragada Padmanabham actively campaigned against the TDP-led NDA as a sup-porter of YSRCP.

He had vowed to defeat JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram and even declared that he would change his name if the JSP leader won. Following Pawan Kalyan’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections, Mudragada officially added ‘Reddy’ to his name, becoming Padmanabha Reddy.

Authorities are probing whether the attack was linked to these political developments or had other underlying rea-sons.