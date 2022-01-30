Chittoor: Civic chief seeks report on drinking water status

Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath has instructed the volunteers and secretaries of ward sachivalayams to send a comprehensive report over the drinking water status in their respective divisions with immediate effect. As Minister for Municipal Administration gave his nod for allocating the required budget to meet the drinking water problem in summer, he said a comprehensive report would be sent to the government for allocating funds to meet the water expenditure. Addressing ward secretaries through video conference on Saturday, Viswanath said that he was receiving the representations from several corporators for not supplying the drinking water to their locations. With drinking water problem prevailing in notified slums, he said it is the need of the hour to supply drinking water through hired tankers. "We are supplying the water from NTR Jalasayam through pipelines covering three-fourth population of the city,"he stated. He also made it clear that it was not possible for transporting the drinking water through hired tankers due to shortage of funds. Steps should be taken for repairing the defunct borewells. APP Ramakrishnudu, Divisional Engineer Venkata Prasad and others were present.