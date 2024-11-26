Cinematic legacy celebrated at SV University

Tirupati: The 75th anniversary of legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s (NTR) debut film Manadesam was celebrated with grandeur on Monday. A programme was held at Sri Venkateswara University’s senate hall by Mahabodhi Sahitya Vedika under the leadership of Prof G Balasubramaniam, commemorating the diamond jubilee celebrations of the release of NTR’s first movie ‘Manadesam’ on November 24, 1949.

The event titled NTR Cine Geetha Goshti – Vajrotsava Vedukalu highlighted the remarkable journey of the iconic actor.

Several guests including SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu took part in the programme. Renowned scholar VAK Ranga Rao, noted speaker Prof Sathya Vani and research scholar doing PhD on NTR Dasannagari Krishnamurthy also were present.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the esteemed guests. In their addresses, speakers elaborated on NTR’s unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema, emphasising how his roles, songs and performances were steeped in Indian culture and traditions. They noted his commitment to portraying societal issues and uplifting the underprivileged through his cinematic narratives.

Special anecdotes from NTR’s debut film Manadesam and his portrayal of characters like Lord Rama in Lava Kusa and Krishna in Mayabazar were shared, highlighting his ability to bring mythological figures to life. The audience was captivated by discussions on his iconic scenes and his ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role.