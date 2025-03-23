CISF bicycle rally passes through Bapatla, Prakasam dists

Bapatla/Ongole : The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is conducting a nationwide cycling rally from Kolkata to Kanyakumari to promote coastal security and raise awareness on multiple social issues. The rally was welcomed by the Bapatla and Prakasam police as it passed through the two coastal districts on Saturday.

The rally began on March 7 from Bakkali near Kolkata and will conclude at Kanyakumari on March 31, covering 6,553 kilometres. According to Senior Commandant Sanjeet Kumar, the rally includes 50 cyclists from Kolkata and another 50 from Lakpat Port in Gujarat, converging at Kanyakumari from both directions. So far, the team has cycled for 16 days, with 14 women jawans among the participants.

Comprising 85 members covering approximately 150 kilometres daily, the rally entered the Bapatla district and proceeded along National Highway 216 from Penamudi Bridge to Chirala on Friday noon. The CISF members received support from Bapatla District SP Tushar Dudi, whose personnel provided meals, refreshments and accommodation for the cyclists. Bapatla DSP Ramanjaneyulu noted that the rally commemorates CISF Raising Day (March 10) and promotes five themes, coastal security, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Fit India, cleanliness and anti-drug awareness.

The Prakasam district police personnel and NCC students welcomed the CISF jawans upon their arrival in Ongole on Saturday afternoon. The district SP AR Damodar and CISF Senior Commandant Sanjeet Kumar flagged off the rally at the District Police Office in Ongole.

The SP emphasised CISF’s crucial role in national security and praised the initiative for engaging coastal communities in security efforts. He noted that protecting coastlines is a shared responsibility of CISF, police, and citizens, with the rally designed to make people stakeholders in coastal security while preventing infiltration by anti-social elements through coastal villages.