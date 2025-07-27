CM Chandrababu and Lokesh paid tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

On the death anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, fondly known as the "People's President," tributes poured in across the nation. Renowned for his pivotal role in shaping India's nuclear and scientific sectors, Dr. Kalam remains a beacon of inspiration for the youth, urging them to dream big and pursue their aspirations.

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to social media to remind citizens of Dr. Kalam's humanitarian contributions and the importance of realising his vision for India. Echoing this sentiment, Nara Lokesh also offered heartfelt tributes to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

భారతరత్న, మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి డాక్టర్ ఏపీజే అబ్దుల్ కలాం గారి వర్థంతి సందర్భంగా ఆ మహనీయునికి ఘన నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నాను. భారతజాతి గర్వించదగ్గ గొప్ప మేధావి అబ్దుల్ కలాం గారు. ‘మిస్సైల్ మ్యాన్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా’గా పేరుగడించారు. శాస్త్రవేత్తగా దేశానికి ఆయన అందించిన సేవలు నిరుపమానం. తనదైన… pic.twitter.com/yX36lkmEQ6 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 27, 2025

Recognised globally as the "Missile Man of India," Dr. Kalam's invaluable contributions as a scientist have placed India prominently on the world stage in the field of science. His legacy of selfless service, dedication, and patriotism continues to guide the country's progress and inspire future generations.