CM Chandrababu and Minister Lokesh wishes on International Labour Day

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh have extended their heartfelt greetings to labourers and farmers in celebration of International Labour Day, reaffirming the vital role of the workforce in societal advancement.

On social media, the Chief Minister highlighted that the day serves as a reminder of the struggles against labour exploitation, acknowledging the progress made in recognising workers' rights. He emphasised the importance of labour power in propelling society forward and the need for workers and farmers to embrace advanced technology for their advancement.









"The state government is committed to supporting the working class," CM Naidu tweeted. "With initiatives such as the repeal of the NALA Act, the introduction of a free sand policy, and the simplification of building permissions, we have fortified the construction sector and protected countless livelihoods. We aim to create substantial job opportunities through MSME parks in 175 constituencies and various industries across the region. I assure you, our coalition government will prioritise the needs of workers and the hardworking population."

Minister Lokesh also took to Twitter to mark the occasion, stating, "May Day is a testament to the struggles of workers who fought for their rights. Under the coalition government, we are dedicated to advancing the interests of workers and farmers, offering our unwavering support. Happy International Labour Day to all our working brothers and sisters."









Both leaders echoed their commitment to the development and welfare of the labour force and emphasised the government's efforts to create a secure and prosperous future for employees across the state.