CM Chandrababu inspects polavaram project, learns displaced people's Concerns

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited the construction site of the Polavaram project, examining progress from an aerial view before heading to the Polavaram viewpoint for a closer look. This visit, aimed at assessing the status of the vital infrastructure project, coincided with a meeting held with individuals displaced by the project.

During the meeting, the displaced persons expressed their grievances, shedding light on the challenges they have faced over the years. They raised concerns regarding compensation issues, stating that those who were forced to leave their homes due to flooding were not adequately compensated, often categorized as non-residents.

Furthermore, the displaced individuals reminded the Chief Minister of actions taken by the previous government, which included plans aimed at integrating them into Telangana. They urged the current administration to address their issues and work towards ensuring fair compensation and support for those affected by the Polavaram project.

The meeting underscored the need for the government to actively engage with and resolve the difficulties experienced by the displaced population, as the Polavaram project continues to move forward.