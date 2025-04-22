Live
- Jefferies downgrades Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, cuts price targets sharply
- CM Chandrababu meets Amit Shah in Delhi today
- Develop culture of safety, well-being of patients at healthcare facilities: Ministry
- Career Launcher students secure 119 final selections at IIM Ahmedabad for 2025–27 batch
- All set for Hyderabad local bodies MLC election; polling tomorrow at GHMC
- Mangaluru Set to Host Mega Convention of Women’s Self-Help Groups
- Three arrested in connection with Saiyalu murder case in Hyderabad
- Retired Armyman inspires youth, earns good money through fish farming in Saharsa
- Mahesh Babu Summoned by ED in Hyderabad Real Estate Money Laundering Case
- South Korea: Acting President pays tribute to late Pope Francis
CM Chandrababu meets Amit Shah in Delhi today
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently engaged in a visit to Delhi, where he has met with several Union ministers to address various state-related issues.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently engaged in a visit to Delhi, where he has met with several Union ministers to address various state-related issues. Notably, discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections, specifically concerning the vacant seat left by the resignation of Vijayasai Reddy.
Reports indicate that a decision has been reached regarding the filling of this vacant seat, with the final date for nomination submissions set for the 29th of this month. To date, four Rajya Sabha members from the YSR Congress Party have resigned, including Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Beeda Mastan Rao, R Krishnaiah, and Vijayasai Reddy. Of these, three seats have already been filled, with Sana Satish and Beeda Mastan Rao elected from the TDP, while R Krishnaiah has been appointed by the BJP.
Today’s discussions between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party centered on filling the remaining fourth seat. An official announcement regarding the resolution of this matter is expected either later today or tomorrow.