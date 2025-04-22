CM Chandrababu meets Amit Shah in Delhi today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is currently engaged in a visit to Delhi, where he has met with several Union ministers to address various state-related issues. Notably, discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections, specifically concerning the vacant seat left by the resignation of Vijayasai Reddy.

Reports indicate that a decision has been reached regarding the filling of this vacant seat, with the final date for nomination submissions set for the 29th of this month. To date, four Rajya Sabha members from the YSR Congress Party have resigned, including Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Beeda Mastan Rao, R Krishnaiah, and Vijayasai Reddy. Of these, three seats have already been filled, with Sana Satish and Beeda Mastan Rao elected from the TDP, while R Krishnaiah has been appointed by the BJP.

Today’s discussions between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Telugu Desam Party centered on filling the remaining fourth seat. An official announcement regarding the resolution of this matter is expected either later today or tomorrow.