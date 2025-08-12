CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Amaravati Construction Progress

In a recent review meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has proposed a total budget of ₹81,317 crore for the construction of the state's new capital, Amaravati. The meeting, held on Tuesday, included Municipal Minister Narayana and senior officials from the Municipal Department, the CRDA, the Andhra Pradesh Development Corporation (ADC), alongside contractors engaged in construction work.

During the session, the Chief Minister confirmed that tenders have been issued for projects amounting to ₹50,552 crore within the capital. Naidu highlighted that work has already commenced on 74 projects, which include the construction of housing, public buildings, land pooling scheme infrastructure, roads, ducts, and flood control measures.

The Chief Minister urged officials to expedite the construction process to complete the capital in record time.