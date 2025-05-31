CM Chandrababu Naidu to distribute pensions in Konaseema today

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Konaseema district on Saturday. He will participate in the ‘Serving the Poor’ programme in Cheyyeru, Katrenikona mandal, Mummidivaram constituency. As part of this initiative, he will personally visit beneficiaries’ homes to hand over pension amounts. Following this, he will attend a public meeting at the Prajavedika.

With Sunday being the 1st day of the month, the government is distributing pensions a day earlier. For June, the government has already released Rs 2,717.90 crore for 63 lakh beneficiaries. In Ambedkar Konaseema district alone, 2,35,860 beneficiaries are set to receive Rs 101.16 crore in pension funds.

New ‘Spouse Pension’ initiative launched: In a significant move, the coalition government has introduced a ‘Spouse Pension’ system to address delays faced by widows applying for pensions after their spouse’s demise. Previously, beneficiaries would have to reapply, potentially losing out on one or two months of pension payments. Under this initiative, 71,000 individuals across the State will receive spouse pensions on June 12.

The coalition government has also introduced a facility allowing beneficiaries to collect up to three months of pending pensions at once, a welcome change from the previous system where failing to collect one month’s pension would result in forfeiture for the subsequent month. This month, 1,22,975 beneficiaries will receive a combined two months’ pension, while 9,176 beneficiaries will receive three months’ worth. The government has released Rs 111.41 crore for these combined payouts.

The State government is diligently implementing one of India’s largest welfare programmes. Approximately 64 lakh people receive pensions across various categories each month, with amounts ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000, delivered directly to their homes. In total, the coalition government is expected to spend Rs 34,000 crore on pensions over a 12-month period. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is personally participating in these pension distribution programmes, providing financial security to the poor.