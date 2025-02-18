  • Menu
CM invited to Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam
The MLA of Srisailam constituency, Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, accompanied by the executive officer (EO) of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The MLA of Srisailam constituency, Budda Rajasekhar Reddy, accompanied by the executive officer (EO) of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, M Srinivasa Rao, along with temple priests and Vedic scholars, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his official residence on Monday. They formally invited him to attend the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams.

The grand celebrations will be held from February 19 to March 1 at the historic Srisailam temple. Following the invitation, the Chief Minister was blessed with Veda Asheervachanam and presented with Sesha Vastrams and prasadam besides the photo of the presiding deities as a mark of divine blessings.

The Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisailam attract thousands of devotees every year, with various religious and cultural events taking place during the festivities.

