CM Naidu to take part in pension distribution in Palnadu dist

Guntur: Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu and SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao visited Yellamanda village where Chief Min-ister N Chandrababu Naidu will distribute pensions under NTR Bharosa Scheme on December 31.

They visited the place proposed for a helipad and venue for the public meeting. Arun Babu directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to make the Chief Minis-ter's visit a grand success. The Collector and SP also ex-amined the place proposed for vehicle parking.

SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao reviewed security arrangements.

