CM Naidu warns against tarnishing Vizag’s image after woman assault case

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday warned that any attempt to tarnish the brand image of Visakhapatnam would not be tolerated, even as he praised the city police for their swift action in cracking the assault case involving a young woman at Jagadamba Centre.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Visakhapatnam city police for promptly apprehending the accused in the attack on Vijayadurga, who was slapped and verbally abused in a crowded public place. He said the case demonstrated the efficiency of the Andhra Pradesh police and reflected the strong law-and-order situation in the city. Naidu reiterated that the safety of women remained a top priority and claimed that Visakhapatnam ranked among the safest cities in the country for women.

The incident occurred two days ago when the woman, while walking to her office, stopped near a theatre at Jagadamba Centre to take a photograph of a movie poster. A man wearing a religious garland suddenly approached her, shouted aggressively and slapped her on the cheek before hurling abuses and walking away. Her spectacles were broken in the attack, leaving her shaken and distressed.

The woman later posted a video on social media describing the incident and expressing anguish that no bystanders intervened to help her. She subsequently informed her colleagues, who reached the spot and accompanied her to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Acting swiftly, the police examined CCTV footage from the area and arrested the accused within hours. Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was mentally unstable.

During preliminary investigation, police found that the accused was suffering from mental health issues. The victim later personally visited the police station and confirmed that the accused was mentally unstable. She requested the police to admit him to a mental health facility and also appealed that no legal action be taken against him. The police acted with sensitivity, keeping both safety and humanitarian considerations in mind.

The Chief Minister directed senior police officials to remain alert to prevent recurrence of such incidents and ordered strict action against those attempting to politicise isolated cases or spread misinformation to damage the government’s image. He made it clear that any effort to undermine Visakhapatnam’s reputation would be dealt with firmly.