CM set to lead a state-level society for Zero Poverty-P-4

Vijayawada: The state government has initiated steps to formulate a robust system to expand ‘Zero Poverty P4’ programme which has been aimed at alleviating poverty in the state.

A state-level society will be formed for this purpose for which the Chief Minister will be the chairperson and the Deputy Chief Minister will be the vice-chairperson. The society will also have a chief executive officer (CEO), a tech team, a programme team and a wing team.

For the district chapter of the society the respective district in-charge minister will be the chairperson, at the constituency-level the local MLA will head it while for the village, ward-level secretariat chapters the local panchayat secretary and ward administrative heads will be the chairpersons.

Holding a review at the Secretariat on the progress of P4 and on formation of state-level society on Tuesday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to see to it that all the district collectors, the ministers and the MLAs identify the ‘Margadarsis’ (pioneers) and adopt the ‘Bangaru Kutumbams’ (golden families).

The Chief Minister felt that there will be transparency if details like who are the donors and how much each of them have contributed and how much more is needed for these Bangaru Kutumbams are in public domain. This will further increase the confidence in P4, he added.

P4 has been designed to allow donors to adopt families, mandals and villages, besides providing funds, they said. Donors have been provided with an opportunity to extend the financial assistance through online too to those they want to help. The entire process for the donors begins with logging into the P4 platform, they said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the whole process by August and see to it that it is implemented immediately. Chandrababu also instructed the officials that by next Ugadi an annual progress report should be released on what has been achieved through the P4 programme during this year.