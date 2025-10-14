CM sets stage for global CII summit in Vizag

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called on officials to turn the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam into a global showcase for Andhra Pradesh’s brand and investment potential.

At a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu said the November 14–15 event should project Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for innovation, technology and industry. He announced plans to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, global business leaders, and top CEOs to the summit.

“The summit must strengthen global trust, drive trade partnerships, and highlight the state’s role in the global tech transformation,” Naidu said. He directed officials to ensure Visakhapatnam is beautified ahead of the event, describing the city as “the face of modern Andhra Pradesh.”

This will be the fourth time Andhra Pradesh hosts the prestigious CII Partnership Summit. The earlier editions in 2016, 2017, and 2018 were also held in Visakhapatnam.

The 2025 summit, themed ‘Technology, Trust, Trade – Navigating the Geo-Economic Order’ will feature 13 sessions covering sectors like defence, aerospace, biotechnology, healthcare, logistics, clean energy and smart manufacturing.

As many as 29 commerce ministers, 13 Union ministers, 80 international CEOs, and delegates from over 40 countries are expected to attend.

IT and HRD minister Nara Lokesh has been leading global outreach efforts, organizing roadshows in several countries to attract foreign delegates and investors. Ministers N Lokesh and P Narayana, chief secretary K Vijayanand, and CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee participated.