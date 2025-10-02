CM thanks PM Modi for approving 4 new KVs to state

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the establishment of four new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said the new schools will be set up at Mangasamudram (Chittoor), Bairuganipalle (Kuppam mandal, Chittoor), Palasa (Srikakulam) and Sakhamuru (Amaravati).

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He said the initiative will enhance access to quality education in underserved regions and meet the growing educational needs of areas with a significant presence of Central Government employees.

Across India, the Cabinet Committee has approved 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas under the civil sector. These schools aim to cater to children of an increasing number of Central Government employees. The total estimated cost for establishing the 57 schools is Rs 5,862.55 crore over nine years (2026-27 onwards). This includes Rs 2,585.52 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 3,277.03 crore for operational expenses. For the first time, the 57 new KVs will include Balvatikas, providing three years of foundational stage (pre-primary) education, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

Kendriya Vidyalayas were first approved by the Government of India in November 1962 to ensure uniform quality education for children of transferable and non-transferable Central Government employees, including defence and paramilitary personnel.