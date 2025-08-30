CM to perform ‘Ganga Harati’ at HNSS canal in Kuppam today

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu received a rousing welcome on his arrival at Kuppam on Friday evening as part of his two-day visit to the constituency. He landed at the helipad arranged at Thumsi in Santhipuram mandal and later stayed overnight at his residence in Kadapalle village.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will take part in a series of programmes before returning to Hyderabad in the evening. His schedule includes performing Ganga Harati at the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal near Paramasamudram village, addressing a public meeting by the lake, and overseeing the signing of MoUs. He will also interact with industry representatives and dignitaries before flying to Bengaluru and then onward to Hyderabad.

The HNSS project, central to his itinerary, was conceived to provide irrigation and drinking water to the drought-prone districts of Rayalaseema.

Originating from the Srisailam reservoir near Malyala village in Nandikotkur mandal of Kurnool district, the project is designed to utilise 40 tmc of Krishna floodwater during 120 flood days. Supported by 12 lift points, the canal system is expected to irrigate 6,02,500 acres (2.43 lakh hectares) during kharif and supply drinking water to nearly 33 lakh people.

During Naidu’s earlier tenure between 2014 and 2019, Rs 4,183 crore was spent to accelerate the works. The previous administration, however, slowed down progress. With the coalition government back in power, the project has regained momentum. In just 100 days, canal expansion and lining works were completed, increasing the main canal’s capacity to 3,850 cusecs.

Water is now reaching 19 constituencies, filling 10 major reservoirs including Krishnagiri, Pattikonda, Jidipalli, Penna Ahobilam, Marala, Gollapalli, Srinivasapuram and Adavipalli. Supply has also reached Gajuladinne, ensuring drinking water access to 33 lakh people.

Chittoor district, at the tail end of the HNSS canal, stands to benefit significantly. Of its 16 lakh acres of cultivable land, only six lakh acres currently receive irrigation. The second phase is expected to cover another 2.2 lakh acres, reducing dependence on borewells.

Through its 565 km of branch canals in Punganur, Neeva, Thamballapalle, Kuppam, Chintaparthi, Ellutla, Vayalpadu and Sadum mandals, irrigation will be extended, benefiting constituencies like Pileru, Chandragiri, Puthalapattu, Chittoor and GD Nellore.

The 123-km Kuppam branch canal, built at a cost of Rs 197 crore with a capacity of 215 cusecs, will supply drinking water to four lakh people and stabilise 6,300 acres by filling 110 tanks. With 40 tmc earmarked for HNSS, groundwater levels across Rayalaseema are expected to improve, boosting horticulture and raising farm productivity.

Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao, MLC Kancharla Srikanth, MLAs V M Thomas, Pulivarthi Nani, N Amaranatha Reddy, G Jagan Mohan and G Bhanu Prakash, DIG Semushi, district collector Sumit Kumar, SP Manikanta Chandolu, JC G Vidyadhari, KADA project Vikas Marmat, were among those who welcomed the Chief Minister.