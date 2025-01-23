CM urges DP World to set up container terminal in AP

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu invited the globally renowned container terminal company to come forward to set up its smart container terminal in Andhra Pradesh.

During the ongoing World Economic Forum summit, the Chief Minister, on the third day of his visit to Davos, held extensive discussions with the managing director of the DP World Central Asia and Africa, Rizwan Sumoor. Chandrababu told the managing director that though DP World has five container terminals in India, till now there is not a single terminal in Andhra Pradesh.

Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Mulapeta are the most suitable places for setting up its container terminals in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister told Rizwan and asked them to think over the possibility of setting up one at one of these places.

The Chief Minister also invited investments in seaports that are being constructed now and also in integrated logistics.

DP World has been managing 83 marine and inland terminals in over 40 countries owning over 10 per cent of the global market in container traffic. If the company sets up its terminal in Andhra Pradesh, it will contribute to the development of international trade in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu also has a detailed discussions with the founder of Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates. The discussions mainly focussed on the establishment of AI university, innovation and incubation, Centre of Excellence for Health and Gateway to South India. The director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Archana Vyas is also present during the discussions.