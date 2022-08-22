CM YS Jagan in favour of reforms in police dept, says Dy CM Mutyala Naidu

Pithapuram (Kakinada District): Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is totally fully supporting the police department in bringing reforms and modernising the police forces in the State.

Naidu along with District Collector Kritika Shukla and Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu laid foundation stone and performed bhumi puja for the construction of a modern police station at Pithapuram town in the district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said the State government approved the construction of model police station in Pithapuram town. He said that the new police station will be built at a cost of 1.40 crore in 4,000 sft with modern facilities and the construction works would be completed within the stipulated time.

SP Ravindranath Babu said that the modern police station will have separate rooms for station in-charge, Sub-Inspector, counselling room, waiting hall, restroom, control room, store room, dining hall, computer room, wireless, computer and document section and different cells for men and women offenders and toilets.

He said that the police station will be constructed by the Police Housing Board. Additional SP AR B Satyanarayana, SB DSP M Ambika Prasad, AR DSP Apparao, Circle Inspector YRK Srinivas, contractor Janakiram Chowdary and others were present.