CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set to lay foundation for Bhogapuram Intl airport today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Airport to be built at a cost of Rs 4,592 crore at 10 am on Wednesday.

Moving ahead with a comprehensive development plan to transform the facade of Northern Andhra the Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stones for Vizag Tech Park Limited (Adani Group) in Visakhapatnam to be set up with an expenditure of Rs 21,844 crore, works of Taraka Rama Thirtha Sagaram Project costing Rs 194.40 crore and Chintapalli Fish Landing Centre in Vizianagaram district

The Bhogapuram Airport spread across 2,203 acres is expected to be completed within 36 months and initially it is expected that the airport will have 60 lakh passenger footfall per annum.

Focusing on the passenger traffic growth, facilities will be enhanced in a phased manner to handle more than 1.8 crore passengers per annum.

Vizag Tech Park Limited: Under the aegis of Adani Group, a 200 Megawatts Integrated Data Centre and Technology/ Business Park is being set up in Madhurawada at a cost of Rs 14,634 crore. Establishment of another 100 MW Integrated Data Centre, Technology/ Business Park in Kapuluppada with an expenditure of Rs 7,210 crore is expected soon. This will facilitate direct employment to 39,815 people and indirect employment to 10,610 people.

Taraka Rama Thirtha Sagaram Project: Works are being taken up costing Rs 194.40 crore to provide drinking water to the people of 49 villages in Pusapatirega, Bhogapuram and Denkada mandals of Vizianagaram district, to provide irrigation water to 24,710 acres and to supply required water to Bhogapuram Airport.

Chintapalli Fish Landing Centre: Construction of a Fish Landing Centre will be taken up on the shores of Chintapalli in Pusapatirega mandal at a cost of Rs 23.73 crore for the benefit of thousands of fishermen in Vizianagaram district. This is intended to provide free passage for the fishing boats throughout the year, the safe landing of boats & safe mooring during the cyclone/disaster time, resulting in increase in fishermen’s income.