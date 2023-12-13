CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tour Srikakulam tomorrow

Srikakulam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tour Srikakulam district on Thursday. As per the tour schedule, the Chief Minister will reach Makarampuram village in Kanchili mandal by 9.30 am. There he will inaugurate YSR Sujaladhara Uddanam Project which is meant for supply of safe drinking water to Uddanam area residents to prevent kidney diseases.



Later, he will interact with local leaders and people on kidney diseases. Then he will reach kidney research centre at Palasa and inaugurate the same and inspect different wards here.

The Chief Minister will address a public meeting at Railway grounds in Palasa town. After conclusion of meeting, he will hold discussion with local leaders and leave for Visakhapatnam by 2.40 pm. District administration, police have made all arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents. As Palasa is Maoist-affected the region, police have made tight security arrangements. Previously Maoists threatened the YSRCP Palasa MLA and minister for animal husbandry Seediri Appala Raju.