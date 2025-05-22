  • Menu
CMRF extends support to ailing poor in Kalyandurg

MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu stated that it is his sincere wish to see everyone live a healthy and happy life, emphasizing that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund stands as a pillar of support

Kalyandurg: MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu stated that it is his sincere wish to see everyone live a healthy and happy life, emphasizing that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund stands as a pillar of support for the underprivileged who undergo treatment in private hospitals.

At Praja Vedika, the MLA, along with local leaders, distributed relief cheques worth Rs. 33 lakhs to 30 beneficiaries. Mandal Party President T R Tippeswamy, district spokesperson Ramaraju, former Mandal Presidents Gajula Sriramulu and Nagireddypalli Venkateshulu, Dish Murali, Market Yard Chairman Bharta Golla Ramesh, Vice Chairman Konanki Rajasekhar, Director Palabandla Hanumanth Reddy, Single Window Chairman Mallipalli Narayana, Sarpanches Sandeep and Lal Krishna, MPTC members Lingappa, Thalari Sathi, Sainath, Surendra, Linganna and others participated in the program.

