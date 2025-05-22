Live
- Uber faces heat over 'advance tip' feature, govt steps in
- AIADMK's Palaniswami Slams Stalin Over NITI Aayog U-Turn, Alleges Personal Motives
- US Undergraduate Admissions in 2025-26: Challenges & Opportunities
- Kerala COVID-19 Update May 2025: Rising Cases, Mask Guidelines & Health Minister's Statement
- Karnataka Plans Legal Challenge After Centre Rejects Ramanagara District Renaming Proposal
- Capturing Cake Smash Moments: Photography Tips and Best Cakes for Your Baby's First Birthday
- NSE IPO issues to be resolved soon and we will move forward: SEBI Chief
- Adani Portfolio logs all-time high EBITDA at Rs 89,806 crore in FY25, ROA at record 16.5 pc
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles in Banarasi Saree and 500-Carat Ruby Necklace at Cannes 2025
- If Pak continues to export terrorists, it will have to beg for every penny: PM Modi
CMRF extends support to ailing poor in Kalyandurg
MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu stated that it is his sincere wish to see everyone live a healthy and happy life, emphasizing that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund stands as a pillar of support
Kalyandurg: MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu stated that it is his sincere wish to see everyone live a healthy and happy life, emphasizing that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund stands as a pillar of support for the underprivileged who undergo treatment in private hospitals.
At Praja Vedika, the MLA, along with local leaders, distributed relief cheques worth Rs. 33 lakhs to 30 beneficiaries. Mandal Party President T R Tippeswamy, district spokesperson Ramaraju, former Mandal Presidents Gajula Sriramulu and Nagireddypalli Venkateshulu, Dish Murali, Market Yard Chairman Bharta Golla Ramesh, Vice Chairman Konanki Rajasekhar, Director Palabandla Hanumanth Reddy, Single Window Chairman Mallipalli Narayana, Sarpanches Sandeep and Lal Krishna, MPTC members Lingappa, Thalari Sathi, Sainath, Surendra, Linganna and others participated in the program.