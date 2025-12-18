Coalition govt committed to accelerating devpt: MLA

Pathikonda (Kurnool district): The coalition government is firmly committed to accelerating development works in rural areas, said Pattikonda MLA K.E. Shyam Kumar on Wednesday. He inaugurated a newly constructed bridge between Marella and Bondimadugula villages, built at a cost of Rs 49.50 lakh, along with cement roads worth Rs.9 lakh in Bondimadugula village. The MLA was accorded a grand welcome by local leaders and residents, who received him with a bike rally, traditional drums, fireworks, and garlands.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Shyam Kumar said that rural development had come to a standstill during the previous five years under the YSRCP government. He recalled that the collapse of the old bridge between Marella and Bondimadugula had caused severe hardship to villagers, but no steps were taken earlier to rebuild it. Soon after the coalition government assumed office, the bridge construction was taken up and completed, significantly improving connectivity and easing transportation for the local population.

He also noted that cement roads are being laid in every village as part of the government’s infrastructure push.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the MLA said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has fulfilled key election promises, including the “Annadata Sukhibhava” scheme for farmers and the “Talliki Vandanam” scheme, under which Rs.15,000 is provided per student’s mother based on school enrolment.

He added that free bus travel for women, free LPG cylinders, and enhanced NTR Bharosa pensions—ranging from Rs.4,000 to Rs 15,000 based on eligibility—are being implemented to strengthen social security. Several TDP, BJP leaders, public representatives, officials and villagers participated in the programme.