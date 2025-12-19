Ashes, 3rd Test: Head's masterclass takes Aus to 271/4 at stumps on Day 3, lead Eng by 356 runs

Adelaide: Opener Travis Head's unbeaten 142, along with Alex Carey's (52 not out), helped Australia build a big lead and push England to the brink of losing the Ashes series as the hosts took a 356-run lead after reaching 271/4 at stumps on Day 3 of the third Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

Head, who was dropped by Harry Brook on 99, scored his second century of the series and 11th Test century. Overall, it was Head's fourth hundred against England.

England had a pretty good first session, as skipper Ben Stokes (83) led from the front, putting on 106 for the ninth wicket with Jofra Archer (51) as the visitors briefly threatened a fightback on the third morning, adding 73 runs to their overnight score of 213/8 to bring the deficit down to 85 runs before they were bowled out for 286.

Brydon Carse (1-48) then added to the excitement as he trapped Jake Weatherald (1) lbw early, leaving Australia at 17/1 in 5.0 overs at the stroke of lunch in their second innings. Post lunch, Josh Tongue (2-59) removed Marnus Labuschagne (13) cheaply to give England further hope.

However, they were unable to create enough pressure in the next two sessions. The hosts lost just one wicket (Labuschagne) in the post-lunch session, and Australia were 119/2 at tea. Usman Khawaja picked up from where he left off on the opening day of the third Test by playing patiently for a second straight innings and built an 86-run partnership with Head.

There was a glimmer of hope when England picked two quick wickets after tea, when Will Jacks (1-107) claimed Khawaja (40), with Tongue removing Cameron Green (7) in the very next over, but the damage had already been done at that point, as Australia's lead was getting up towards 300.

Then came Alex Carey, who continued from his first innings form to get to a fifty as he stitched together an unbeaten 122-run stand for the fifth wicket with Head.

Brief scores:

Australia 371 and 271/ 4 in 66 overs (Travis Head 142 not out, Alex Carey 52 not out; Josh Tongue 2-59) lead England 286 (Ben Stokes 83, Jofra Archer 51, Scott Boland 3-45, Pat Cummins 3-69) by 356 runs