Coalition govt failed to uphold Hindu values: Vishnu

Vijayawada: YSRCP leader and former Vijayawada Central MLA, Malladi Vishnu criticised the coalition government for a serious breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the government’s failure to implement its promised “Super Six” schemes, which has caused public discontent. Vishnu accused coalition leaders of deflecting attention from their failures by making false religious allegations against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He noted that several temples were demolished during the TDP regime but were rebuilt under Jagan’s leadership.

After N Chandrababu Naidu returned as Chief Minister, more structures, like Satrams and Goshalas at the Kashinayana Kshetram, were demolished. Vishnu condemned Home Minister Anita’s irresponsible statements, likening such rhetoric to that of criminals. Additionally, he criticised the government for undermining Hindu values, citing Naidu’s refusal to permit temple construction on Vijayakeeladri and the appropriation of lands designated for religious purposes.

He praised Jagan for supporting temple construction and asserted that attacks on Hindu values have intensified under Naidu’s rule. Vishnu urged the public to hold the government accountable for its shortcomings.