Collector AS Dinesh Kumar selected for best electoral practices award
Rajamahendravaram: Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar has been selected for the Best Electoral Practices award for the year 2024. The award was announced by the State Election Commission.
Collector has been recognized for his exceptional work in the voter list revision and updating process carried out last year. His significant contributions to ensuring a more accurate and updated voter list, including adding new voters, removing ineligible voters, and effectively resolving objections to the voter list, have earned him this prestigious award.
Collector Dinesh Kumar will be receiving the award at a function to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on the January 25th, on the occasion of National Voters’ Day. Along with collector Dinesh Kumar, four other officials and staff have also won this award. They include VS Lokeswara Rao, Special Deputy Collector, Tribal Welfare Department, P Ramakrishna, Tahsildar of Rampachodavaram who served as AERO, V Sowndarya, BLO of Paderu PS No 153, and K Sundar Rao, BLO of Araku PS No 294.