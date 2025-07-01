Collector fights for awareness on central insurance schemes

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has directed officials to actively conduct the Grama Sthayi Jan Suraksha campaign across the district from July 1 to September 30, with a focus on creating wide-scale awareness about Central Government insurance schemes.

Addressing officials during a public grievances redressal platform held at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector stressed the need for intensified outreach at the village level to ensure maximum public participation in these welfare initiatives.

Participating in an awareness programme held after the grievance session, the Collector, along with Joint Collector and other senior officials, explained the details of the Central insurance schemes.

She instructed the DRDA, DLDCO, and DPO to promote schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) during the campaign period. Under PMSBY, individuals aged between 18 and 70 years can avail accident insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh by paying an annual premium of just Rs 20. Similarly, under PMJJBY, individuals aged 18 to 50 years can get life insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakh for an annual premium of Rs 436. The Collector also highlighted the importance of the Atal Pension Yojana, stating that citizens who make monthly contributions to their bank accounts under the scheme will be eligible for a fixed pension after attaining 60 years of age. She urged officials to promote these schemes extensively in rural areas and ensure that eligible citizens are properly guided to enroll in them.

Furthermore, the Collector emphasized the need to complete re-KYC of Jan Dhan accounts opened in 2014 by June 30, 2026. Bank account holders should be educated about the requirement to submit updated Aadhaar cards and recent photographs for re-KYC. She also instructed the Lead District Manager to spread awareness about digital banking transactions, urging the Municipal Commissioner and MPDOs to ensure comprehensive awareness campaigns in rural areas on secure and efficient digital financial practices. Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, LDM Ravindra Kumar, and other district officials were present during the meeting.