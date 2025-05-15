Collector inspects arrangements for Lokesh visit

Anantapur: Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V directed the officials to complete all necessary arrangements swiftly in view of the upcoming visit of Minister for School Education and Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh. The Minister is scheduled to visit Anantapur district from May 15 to 17 and will tour Bethapalli village in Gooty mandal as part of his itinerary.

The Collector inspected key locations, including the proposed helipad site, public meeting venue, and the venue for the inauguration of Renew Wind Energy (JAMB) Private Limited on Wednesday. He instructed departments concerned to ensure all arrangements are completed in a systematic and timely manner.

He emphasised that the helipad must be prepared immediately and that all arrangements should be made without causing any inconvenience. He also stressed the importance of deploying tight security in all the areas where the Minister will be visiting. Further, he instructed R&B officials to install barricades near the high-tension towers at the public meeting venue and advised the police to restrict public movement in sensitive areas. Officers from various departments shared their suggestions and inputs regarding the preparations.

The inspection was attended by Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, Guntakal RDO Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar Obulesu, officials from the Roads & Buildings Department, police officers, and other departmental heads.