Collector K Vetri Selvi explains importance of Constitution Day

Eluru: Constitution Day was celebrated at the Collectorate here on Tuesday. District collector K Vetri Selvi explained the importance of Constitution Day and took the pledge of the Preamble to the Constitution of India by the officers and staff. They pledged to act in accordance with the principles of a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic and republican state enshrined in the Constitution. The collector offered floral tributes to architect of Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his portrait.

All government employees should perform their duties properly according to the constitution, she said.

District Revenue Officer V Visveswara Rao, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, Social Welfare JD V Jayaprakash, BC Corporation ED N Pushpalatha, District BC Welfare Officer R Nagarani, ICDS PD K Padmavathy, DCPO CH Suryachakraveni, Collectorate AO Nanchariah and others garlanded Ambedkar’s portrait and paid tributes.

Superintendents and staff of various departments of the Collectorate participated in the programme.