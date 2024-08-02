  • Menu
Collector S Nagalakshmi distributes pensions in Guntur

Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi distributing pension to a beneficiary in Guntur on Thursday
Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi distributing pension to a beneficiary in Guntur on Thursday

District Collector S Nagalakshmi visited Devapuram of Guntur city on Thursday and distributed pensions under the NTR Bharosa Scheme to the beneficiaries.

Guntur: District Collector S Nagalakshmi visited Devapuram of Guntur city on Thursday and distributed pensions under the NTR Bharosa Scheme to the beneficiaries.

She distributed Rs 6,000 pension per month to the physically challenged and Rs 4,000 per month pension to the aged persons. She interacted with the beneficiaries. DRDA project director Hariharanath, GMC deputy commissioners Venkatalakshmi, Srinivasulu and Guntur West tahsildar were among those who participated.

Meanwhile, MLA Nakka Ananda Babu distributed pensions to the beneficiaries in Vemuru. He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hiked the

pensions and fulfilled his election promise. He said the TDP government was committed to the welfare of the people.

